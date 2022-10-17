Patriots beware of False people

As American first Patriots it’s our duty to elect those who will act on what they say and not give you a bunch of talk and do nothing about it. Because right now Patriots are following someone with a God Complex instead of following God.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.