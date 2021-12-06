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Government will fall soon; unrepentant evil people run and hide
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85 views • December 06, 2021
Prophetic word, received on December the 4th around 5:45 in the morning.
The first sentences were almost audible.
It speaks about wicked people, how they are gathered for their last meal, that will bring them down.
The Storm of Yeshua will blow their house, that's built on sand apart.
Referring Scripture to that word:
Psalm 23:5
Revelation 14:10
John 10:10
Matthew 7:24-27
Revelation 6:16
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-12-04-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-12-04-house-built-on-sand-will-fall/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
The first sentences were almost audible.
It speaks about wicked people, how they are gathered for their last meal, that will bring them down.
The Storm of Yeshua will blow their house, that's built on sand apart.
Referring Scripture to that word:
Psalm 23:5
Revelation 14:10
John 10:10
Matthew 7:24-27
Revelation 6:16
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-12-04-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-12-04-house-built-on-sand-will-fall/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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