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COVID Mandate Tyranny Truth Will Set Us All Free - Jon Bowne 12/7/2021
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60 views • December 08, 2021
As wannabe global dictator Klaus Schwab rattles on about his totalitarian vision for civilization. Other petty tyrants continue spouting directives that will ultimately be their undoing. In the face of a population ruled by chaos that has taken all they can take. Meanwhile, Dr. Fauci defends his criminal enterprise on the failing media networks as the unavoidable truth comes to pass.
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