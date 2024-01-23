Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Who do NH Trump Voters want as VP? | Jesse Watters
channel image
GalacticStorm
2190 Subscribers
Shop now
129 views
Published 13 hours ago

Jesse Watters · Trump Voters try to say something nice about Joe Biden....and who do they want as VP? Johnny goes to a Trump Rally to find out


@JesseBWatters

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1749646890445271540?s=20





Keywords
magapresident donald j trumptrump 2024agenda 47

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket