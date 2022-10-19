Create New Account
10/19/22 FAUCI 4 PRISON, YE Exposes NWO Paradigm #HumanityAwake
160 views
youarefreetv
Published a month ago |
10/19/22 Today, The Real Anthony Fauci Movie is released for FREE viewing for 9 days! The movie exposes 4 decades of Fauci’s spending of $930B of US taxpayer money for genocidal purposes through the NAIAD. Meanwhile, YE, exposes the double standard of racism in wokeness, and we see the narrative collapsing for the Cabals’ Cloward and Piven Soros funded race war in America!


Please watch and spread this movie:
https://www.therealanthonyfaucimovie.com

https://www.newswars.com/fauci-lied-boston-lab-admitted-to-engineering-extremely-deadly-chimeric-covid-virus-with-funding-from-fauci-gates/

https://www.newswars.com/surprise-ecohealth-landed-1-million-grant-to-work-with-80-mouse-death-boston-university-on-future-pandemic-prevention/

Candace Owens Doc on G Floyd:
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt20256556/

https://www.newindianexpress.com/entertainment/english/2022/oct/19/kanye-west-facing-potential-usd-250-million-lawsuit-from-george-floyds-family-2509827.html

George Washington to JW Snyder, 1798:

https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Washington/06-02-02-0435

healthnewspolitics

