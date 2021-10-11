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RECEIPTS! Patent PROVES Vaxx is Obedience Training Platform
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290 views • October 11, 2021
RECEIPTS! Patent PROVES Vaxx is Obedience Training Platform
The WHOLE WORLD WILL CHANGE if this interview is seen by the masses. This is it. This is the FINAL "Variant". Your life, the life of our children and every generation to come will be forever enslaved if this agenda is carried out! PLEASE SHARE!
source:
StewPeters.tv
The WHOLE WORLD WILL CHANGE if this interview is seen by the masses. This is it. This is the FINAL "Variant". Your life, the life of our children and every generation to come will be forever enslaved if this agenda is carried out! PLEASE SHARE!
source:
StewPeters.tv
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