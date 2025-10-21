© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAILBAG SHOW * 10.21.2025
MULTIPLE THREATS AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP'S LIFE LEADS TO INCREASED SECURITY- PRAY!
NO MISSILES FOR ZELENSKY
https://www.axios.com/2025/10/17/trump-zelensky-tomahawk-missiles-white-house
WHO IS FUNDING NO KINGS PROTESTS?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/10/whos-funding-no-kings-protests-socialists-communists-foreign/
DEMO LEADERSHIP IN PENNSYLVANIA PUSHES KILL TRUMP
https://www.independentsentinel.com/democrat-leaderin-pennsylvania-pushes-86-47-kill-trump/
https://x.com/EricLDaugh/status/1979957548137455662
TRUMP BOARDS AF1 QUICKLY
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-boards-af1-quickly-using-small-stairs-due-increased-security-measures-wh-official
PANIC IN CARACAS
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/10/panic-caracas-us-military-intelligence-pressure-reportedly-leaves/
COLOMBIAN PRESIDENT: TAKE OUT TRUMP!
https://www.domigood.com/2025/10/take-out-trump-colombian-president.html
REPORTER SAVANAH HERNANDEZ...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/10/reporter-savanah-hernandez-shares-what-she-saw-ground/
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson