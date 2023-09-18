Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What do the Maui Fire and 9/11 have in common?
channel image
Richard Bruce
143 Subscribers
45 views
Published Yesterday

If one has a factual look at these two tragedies there are alarming similarities denoting a single culprit.


Keep this channel on the air, please support at:

http://freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html

or:

Richard Bruce

P.O. Box 8671

Calabasas, CA 91372

USA


Alternate Video Sites:


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce

https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos


930. What do the Maui Fire and 9/11 have in common? (9-15-23)


Christian, reptilian, paranormal, shapeshifter, beasts, gang stalking, targeting, devil, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy


Keywords
black opschristiandemondevilparanormalgang stalkingshapeshiftertargetingbeastsreptilianalien abduction

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket