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MOST INTELLIGENT "SINCERE" INTERVIEW WITH THE MOST INTELLIGENT SCIENTIST/DOCTOR ON THIS PLANET “THE WAY OUT” WITH ZACH BUSH
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1091 views • May 06, 2021
If you take 50 minutes out of your time and listen to the sincere intelligence that this man brings and shares to the world for you to make your own judgements, you will see how screwed up our governments, politicans, and world leaders are. Does climate change exist? Is it man-made or a natural cycle of this Earth? In a very special interview on Earth Day, Del sits down with a Highwire favorite, Zach Bush, MD, in his home state of Hawaii, to discuss the incredible mistake environmentalists are making when it comes to trying to fix rapid climate change.
#ZachBushMD #EarthDay #Carbon #Microbiome #Beauty #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
#ZachBushMD #EarthDay #Carbon #Microbiome #Beauty #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
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