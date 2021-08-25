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Lonely Wives (1931) PRE-CODE HOLLYWOOD
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54 views • August 25, 2021
Stars: Edward Everett Horton, Esther Ralston, Laura La Plante
Director: Russell Mack
A lonely husband, whose wife has been away, hires a look-a-like to fill his place and fool his mother-in-law, while he plays around with a pretty chippy... but his wife returns that night!
Director: Russell Mack
A lonely husband, whose wife has been away, hires a look-a-like to fill his place and fool his mother-in-law, while he plays around with a pretty chippy... but his wife returns that night!
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