pt.6 Just what do we have here? & only you can Do

Jesus ain't going to save you. He already came! Space Aliens ain't going to save you any more than giving Green Cards to undocumented illegal aliens will. Oumuamua & 3I/ATLAS ain't going to save you nor attack. Trump ain't going to "save you." Trump or any President is the CEO of a corporation. Corporations are established "on paper" 2-dimensionally & follow a set- Game Plan. THEY are automatic with no 'OFF' switch. THE SYSTEM is basically A.I. Voting does not change anything with an Incorporation. All politicians are pledged to the Central Banksters as are ABA licensed lawyers. ..THEY certainly are not going to save you. All Presidents are pretend. That is why Biden never had to "be there" in mind or body! Politicians & Hollywood worshipped leaders, etc. can wear masks. THEY can 'Be not what THEY are [look like]!'

Only you can save yourself by lawfully recording that you have 'come out of' [separated/revoked/rescinded your contract with] the debtor's BEAST SYSTEM.

You must realize: You are likely under contract if you are a CITIZEN!

"The Devils in the detail" [the contract].

How are you going to make a choice when you don't know? ..And you don't know that you don't know or you refuse to know/recognize it! Who has answered the trillion $$ question? Who has really NOTICED the insurance Bond companies who issue the Bonds=that back/guarantee the "government" Service Provider employees? -The Arizona Assembled -American State Nationals.

Someone once said "Who appointed Anna Von Reitz -Fiduciary?" They totally missed the point! Like, a President must appoint or a vote can be for The best one! Like, "You are a fraud unless someone votes for you or the TV/god says so! Like: Which college did you graduate 'As saving The World?' "I got a Degree-license in fixing This Mess!" She is The Fiduciary exactly because she performs that function better than anyone even close! Bible: "You shall know them by Their Fruits."





Think about it. Does this make IT lawful? When 99.9% of people are told they do not have to sign their Power-of-Attorney over (make APPLICATION) to the Deep State/licensing/western Central Banker's privately owned Federal Reserve/World Economic Forum [Klaus Schwab, Founder: "You shall own nothing & be happy"] they will still do nothing to extract themselves from that slave-state-of-being. People have been told many times "The System is rigged & a fraud which keeps you in THE rat-Race." But most are sheeple and would rather blame someone or something else for THEIR MESS & wait for a Savior. (No wonder Bill Gates, etc., thinks you shouldn't live.) Too many have been told & believe in this as a Democracy*! While the cops, bureaucrats, agents, commercial Judges go after the Civil non-contractors/non-compliers & give their like-kind=criminals a free-pass.

https://annavonreitz.com/dedollarization.pdf

Who are the genuine heroes? Fact: It ain't the cops & firemen as the media & politicians tell you.

* Today's Democracy is where 51% can blood-suck the 49%. Problem being most in government are the blood-sucking majority. However, today's "government" is a corporation which requires a contract that can also be lawfully rescinded due to fraud!