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“On the very first day of the operation, I told the commander that I did not want to fight. I wanted to run away, but I could not do it because of the constant artillery shelling. Grads fired without stopping.
The commander told me that I could leave when we got to Mariupol. And when we ended up in Mariupol, we were told that we were surrounded, so I had to stay with the battalion,” said Aiden Eslin.
He added that he personally did not participate in hostilities, but simply guarded the territory.
“Whenever there was talk of a truce, they didn’t want to negotiate, they didn’t take steps that could stop the war, end everything peacefully.”
Source @Intel Slava Z