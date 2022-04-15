British mercenary Aiden Eslin, who surrendered in Mariupol | Part 2

🇬🇧🐷 British mercenary who surrendered in Mariupol assures that he wanted to escape when the special operation of the RF Armed Forces began.



“On the very first day of the operation, I told the commander that I did not want to fight. I wanted to run away, but I could not do it because of the constant artillery shelling. Grads fired without stopping.



The commander told me that I could leave when we got to Mariupol. And when we ended up in Mariupol, we were told that we were surrounded, so I had to stay with the battalion,” said Aiden Eslin.



He added that he personally did not participate in hostilities, but simply guarded the territory.



“Whenever there was talk of a truce, they didn’t want to negotiate, they didn’t take steps that could stop the war, end everything peacefully.”



Source @Intel Slava Z