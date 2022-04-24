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Texas Sheriff Fentanyl is POURING across our ‘OPEN BORDER’
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53 views • April 24, 2022
Glenn Beck.
America's ‘open’ southern border is emboldening drug cartels to flood America with fentanyl, Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn tells Glenn. He describes the SHOCKING amounts of it seized by officials in Dallas/Fort Worth and the even larger amounts seized at the border. But this crisis goes far beyond fentanyl. In fact, Sheriff Waybourn describes how President Biden’s border MESS continues to empower cartels in several other ways, too…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxC04zH-8psMirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxC04zH-8ps
America's ‘open’ southern border is emboldening drug cartels to flood America with fentanyl, Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn tells Glenn. He describes the SHOCKING amounts of it seized by officials in Dallas/Fort Worth and the even larger amounts seized at the border. But this crisis goes far beyond fentanyl. In fact, Sheriff Waybourn describes how President Biden’s border MESS continues to empower cartels in several other ways, too…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxC04zH-8psMirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxC04zH-8ps
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