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EXPOSED Wuhan Bioweapons Lab, Biden Felonies: Dr. Martin: Biden Felony Convictions Imminent
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1233 views • April 05, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Vanity Fair magazine uncovered efforts to funnel taxpayer dollars into the Wuhan labs, funding the plandemic as elites like Fauci floundered to conceal the operation. Dr. David Martin joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to detail the lawsuit filed against the Biden Regime, Medicare, CMS, and more. Dr. Martin discussed how the vaccines are completely ineffective in preventing COVID, the felonious funding of the plandemic, and his lawsuit against the Biden Regime.
Go to [email protected] to reach out and share your story of vaccine injury or death of your loved one, relative, friend, or neighbor.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzpe7j-exposed-wuhan-bioweapons-lab-biden-felonies-dr.-martin-biden-felony-convict.html
Vanity Fair magazine uncovered efforts to funnel taxpayer dollars into the Wuhan labs, funding the plandemic as elites like Fauci floundered to conceal the operation. Dr. David Martin joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to detail the lawsuit filed against the Biden Regime, Medicare, CMS, and more. Dr. Martin discussed how the vaccines are completely ineffective in preventing COVID, the felonious funding of the plandemic, and his lawsuit against the Biden Regime.
Go to [email protected] to reach out and share your story of vaccine injury or death of your loved one, relative, friend, or neighbor.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzpe7j-exposed-wuhan-bioweapons-lab-biden-felonies-dr.-martin-biden-felony-convict.html
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