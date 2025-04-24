MEN OF LAW Podcast Episode 3

🔥 Episode 3! 🔥

In this episode Karl speaks with former Police Detective Joe Martinez, who has a long career in law enforcement in Michigan and Texas, and who worked human trafficking cases.

Mr. Martinez shares powerful insights into:

✅ How trafficking networks operate.

✅ Real-life cases he’s investigated.

✅ The human cost of trafficking vulnerable people.





Human trafficking is a hidden crisis—and this conversation exposes the hard truths behind it.

​@menoflaw_movie MEN OF LAW is a movie in post production. The story is about a former police detective and his cousin who attempt to rescue his teenage daughter who is kidnaped in the wilds of Texas. The MEN OF LAW podcast explores the real issue of human trafficking by talking with experts in the field.





Human trafficking is a real and devastating issue, and in this podcast we hope to bring it to the forefront. Take a moment to watch, support, and share—because awareness is the first step toward action!





