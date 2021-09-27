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Del Bigtree Lays it on the Line to Doctors, Nurses, and Medical Workers in St. Paul!
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107 views • September 27, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/live-the-big-one-medical-freedom-rally-in-st-paul-minnesota/ (Del's rousing speech begins at 1:39:25)
Hundreds gather at the Minnesota State Capitol to rally against all medical mandates, censorship, coercion, discrimination, and the erosion of their health freedoms.
Del lays it on the line to medical workers: they are waking up because their jobs are challenged, but they should never have been participating in the horrendous treatment protocols still being used in most hospitals.
Speakers: Dr. Bob Zajac, Del Bigtree, Mark Bishofsky, Dr. Aaron Williams
Hundreds gather at the Minnesota State Capitol to rally against all medical mandates, censorship, coercion, discrimination, and the erosion of their health freedoms.
Del lays it on the line to medical workers: they are waking up because their jobs are challenged, but they should never have been participating in the horrendous treatment protocols still being used in most hospitals.
Speakers: Dr. Bob Zajac, Del Bigtree, Mark Bishofsky, Dr. Aaron Williams
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