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Australian Senator Slams 'Vaccine' Side Effects - Inhumane To Force Second Shot
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111 views • December 01, 2021
Australian Senator Slams 'Vaccine' Side Effects - Inhumane To Force Second Shot
Following the Senator’s October 26, 2021, interview on Sky News, he posted a letter on Facebook that he sent to Austalia’s left-wing Prime Minister, Scott Morrison denouncing his Covid policies. Rennick explained that he would not vote with the government until he enacted several policies, including stopping all vaccines for children, overturning workplace vaccine mandates, and ending coronavirus domestic travel restrictions.
Senator Rennick also spoke with a 31-year-old man paralyzed on one side of his body since September. He has been without income for two months and had just taken took out a mortgage before he got the injection. Despite his injuries due to the first injection, the Australian government informed the man that he must still get a second shot.
It’s bad enough that people aren’t allowed to choose whether to take a vaccine. Still, it’s even worse than they’re forced to get a second vaccine after experiencing a severe side effect. Furthermore, the government doesn’t even offer financial support when they cannot work, exclaimed the Senator. He vowed to continue to fight to ensure people receive immediate income support for those who cannot return to work.
Watch Liberal National Party Senator, Gerard Rennick, heated discussion on Sky News with Labor Party Senator Murray Watt:
CREDITS ,, https://rairfoundation.com/must-watch-australian-senator-slams-vaccine-side-effects-inhumane-to-force-second-shot/
Following the Senator’s October 26, 2021, interview on Sky News, he posted a letter on Facebook that he sent to Austalia’s left-wing Prime Minister, Scott Morrison denouncing his Covid policies. Rennick explained that he would not vote with the government until he enacted several policies, including stopping all vaccines for children, overturning workplace vaccine mandates, and ending coronavirus domestic travel restrictions.
Senator Rennick also spoke with a 31-year-old man paralyzed on one side of his body since September. He has been without income for two months and had just taken took out a mortgage before he got the injection. Despite his injuries due to the first injection, the Australian government informed the man that he must still get a second shot.
It’s bad enough that people aren’t allowed to choose whether to take a vaccine. Still, it’s even worse than they’re forced to get a second vaccine after experiencing a severe side effect. Furthermore, the government doesn’t even offer financial support when they cannot work, exclaimed the Senator. He vowed to continue to fight to ensure people receive immediate income support for those who cannot return to work.
Watch Liberal National Party Senator, Gerard Rennick, heated discussion on Sky News with Labor Party Senator Murray Watt:
CREDITS ,, https://rairfoundation.com/must-watch-australian-senator-slams-vaccine-side-effects-inhumane-to-force-second-shot/
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