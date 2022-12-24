How to Stop Hating & Blaming Someone

We often dislike someone because we don't like how they "made us feel." Once we make friends with this feeling inside of us and feel it all the way through to come to peace internally, we then can have more bandwidth to come up with creative and helpful real life solutions.

For more information about Nina and her Somatic Experiencing practice, visit thesomaticpt.com. Click the Contact tab if you are interested in scheduling a 1-on-1 session.

*Find Emotional Exercises for Children & Adults plus other Resources for Healing at thesomaticpt.com/resources

*If you wish to stay informed of these (as well as receive the downloadable Trauma Map I refer to in my videos), you can subscribe to our newsletter here: https://mailchi.mp/fbe4de874414/email-subscription May you live in peace!

*These videos are for informational purposes only and are not a substitute for actual therapy. If you have a trauma history, please see a therapist or medical practitioner near you to help you resolve it safely under professional guidance.

