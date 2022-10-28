Court in Peru Ruled that COVID-19 is Created by Financial Elite | Stop World Control

Create New Account
Court in Peru Ruled that COVID-19 is Created by Financial Elite
A trial court in Peru made a ruling that COVID-19 was created by financial elites. They specifically name Big Gates, Rockefeller, and Soros. They say there is no way they could predict this pandemic so accurately beforehand without having detailed foreknowledge.


Source: https://rumble.com/v1q7ti6-court-in-peru-ruled-that-covid-19-is-created-by-financial-elite.html


