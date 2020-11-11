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THE STROPHANTHIN SCANDAL
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62 views • November 11, 2020
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Learn how one of the most powerful natural heart remedies, Strophanthin (Ouabain), got systematically suppressed by mainstream medicine, despite its proven successes over the decades and what it can do for you.
Like, share and subscribe.
Stay healthy!
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation. https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Do not hesitate to contact us for more information: https://lyranara.info/contact/
Learn how one of the most powerful natural heart remedies, Strophanthin (Ouabain), got systematically suppressed by mainstream medicine, despite its proven successes over the decades and what it can do for you.
Like, share and subscribe.
Stay healthy!
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