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Merck Scientist Admits HIV Cancer in Polio and Other Vaccines SV40 Virus & More
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280 views • October 27, 2019
Polio oral and injected vaccines contaminated with Simian SV40 Cancer Virus from 1955-1961. Over 98 million Americans at Risk.
Were you adversely affected?
The presence of SV40 in monkey cell cultures used in the preparation of the polio vaccine from 1955 through 1961 is well documented. NIH-Pubmed 1999 disclosed
“https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/10472327”
Were you adversely affected?
The presence of SV40 in monkey cell cultures used in the preparation of the polio vaccine from 1955 through 1961 is well documented. NIH-Pubmed 1999 disclosed
“https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/10472327”
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