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STEM IS WORTHLESS!!!
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7 views • July 05, 2020
Science degrees are worthless and please support student loan justice!!! https://studentloanjustice.org/
Comment on this video. Good or bad doesn't matter. I have noticed some censorship around this matter on Bitchute and I figure if you all comment when you watch it I can get a good idea of the real view count. https://www.change.org/p/covid-19-economic-response-cancel-student-loans-by-executive-order
Comment on this video. Good or bad doesn't matter. I have noticed some censorship around this matter on Bitchute and I figure if you all comment when you watch it I can get a good idea of the real view count. https://www.change.org/p/covid-19-economic-response-cancel-student-loans-by-executive-order
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