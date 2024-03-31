Why Did NATO Bomb Yugoslavia Flashback with Palki Sharma (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Firstpost at:-

https://youtu.be/NMvQS-vIjGE?si=rYlu1T0IvDEw8bwk

5 Jul 2023

Why Did NATO Bomb Yugoslavia? | Flashback with Palki Sharma

Western leaders have called the Ukraine war - the firs major European conflict since World War II. ​But two decades before Russia's invasion, another European country's sovereignty was violated and its cities bombed. It was a ruthless war unleashed by the US-led NATO alliance. Catch the story of NATO's dark chapter on Flashback with Palki Sharma.





