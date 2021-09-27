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Sept 25th Vancouver Canada Earl's Restaurant Covid-19 Vaccine Passport Medical Tyranny
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240 views • September 27, 2021
Sept 25th Vancouver Canada Earl's Restaurant Covid-19 Vaccine Passport Medical Tyranny
Sept 25th Vancover Canada Earl's Vaccine Passport Tyranny
https://www.facebook.com/tia.maria.12532364/videos/207208638172919
An elderly man was thrown to the ground and arrested for refusing to take part in the vax passport at #Earls (Hornby and Smithe). Rather than calmly and professionally disputing the situation, this police officer came and tackled him without any opportunity to speak. To make matters worst, while he was ALREADY ON THE GROUND, a “law abiding citizen” decided to jump in on the tyranny and pin down his legs (keep in mind obstruction of a police officer is a criminal offence). Meanwhile, customers, employees and the manager of Earls were shouting and cursing at the ones trying to stick up for this man. We live in a world where evil gets rewarded, and the virtuous gets punished.
Imagine if this was your son, father, husband, grandpa etc.. Would you sit back and watch this happen? Is this the world you want to be living in?
Time to take a stand.
If you would like to give some feedback to Earls contact information is below: ⬇️
Store Number: (604) 682-6700
Head Office: (604) 646-4880
Head Office Email: [email protected]
Head Office Address: #200-425 Carrall St.
Vancouver, BC, Canada V6B 6E3
Store Address: 905 Hornby St, Vancouver, BC V6Z 1V3
Sept 25th Vancover Canada Earl's Vaccine Passport Tyranny
https://www.facebook.com/tia.maria.12532364/videos/207208638172919
An elderly man was thrown to the ground and arrested for refusing to take part in the vax passport at #Earls (Hornby and Smithe). Rather than calmly and professionally disputing the situation, this police officer came and tackled him without any opportunity to speak. To make matters worst, while he was ALREADY ON THE GROUND, a “law abiding citizen” decided to jump in on the tyranny and pin down his legs (keep in mind obstruction of a police officer is a criminal offence). Meanwhile, customers, employees and the manager of Earls were shouting and cursing at the ones trying to stick up for this man. We live in a world where evil gets rewarded, and the virtuous gets punished.
Imagine if this was your son, father, husband, grandpa etc.. Would you sit back and watch this happen? Is this the world you want to be living in?
Time to take a stand.
If you would like to give some feedback to Earls contact information is below: ⬇️
Store Number: (604) 682-6700
Head Office: (604) 646-4880
Head Office Email: [email protected]
Head Office Address: #200-425 Carrall St.
Vancouver, BC, Canada V6B 6E3
Store Address: 905 Hornby St, Vancouver, BC V6Z 1V3
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