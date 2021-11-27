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The Omicron COVID-21 Variant is now here. General Flynn called it right.
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192 views • November 27, 2021
General Michael Flynn discusses the next phase of the impending Great Reset using the new variant strain - Omicron - to perpetuate the constant, daily fear tactics used by the globalists. Stand up today and resist these tyrannical psychopaths. #RESIST #DONOTCOMPLY #MARKOFTHEBOOSTER #PFIZER #JANDJ #MODERNA
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