Fentanyl Burglars
wolfburg
wolfburg
33 views • 2 days ago
This jump blues/R&B instrumental kicks in with a gritty sax’s bluesy bends and growls over swaggering upright bass and crisp, snare-driven drums, Piano comps briskly, brass stabs punch in, Sax riffs and band swap syncopated call-and-response, riding a tight, danceable groove built on potent, catchy motifs, A lush pop production employing a large ensemble: multiple guitars, basses, pianos, layered drums, plus a full section of strings, horns, and woodwinds all doubling main lines for a dense wall of sound, Extensive overdubbing creates depth, while natural echo chamber reverb adds grandeur, Mics capture the blended orchestration for a unified, cinematic texture throughout

Verse 1: In the shadows of the night, they creep, Fentanyl burglars, on the prowl so deep, With a smile and a lie, they'll steal your gold, And leave you for dead, in their wake, so cold. They'll knock on your door, with a story so sweet, About a lost pet, or a neighbor in need, But don't be fooled, by their charm or their grace, They're after your valuables, in this deadly race. Chorus: Fentanyl burglars, stealing your guns and gold, They'll take what you have, and leave you for cold, They'll poison your home, with their deadly stash, And leave you to suffer, in their deadly clash. Verse 2: They'll case your home, with a practiced eye, Looking for wealth, they'll never deny, They'll strike when you least expect, in the dead of night, And if you resist, they'll use all their might. They'll steal your precious metals, your firearms too, And leave you to wonder, what you could have done, But don't despair, there's a way to fight back, With knowledge and vigilance, you can turn the track. Bridge: Lock your doors, keep your windows secure, Be wary of strangers, don't let them allure, Educate yourself, on their tactics and schemes, And you'll be one step ahead, in their evil dreams. Chorus: Fentanyl burglars, stealing your guns and gold, They'll take what you have, and leave you for cold, They'll poison your home, with their deadly stash, And leave you to suffer, in their deadly clash. Verse 3: But there's hope, my friend, in the face of this crime, You can protect yourself, in this time, With natural medicine, you can detoxify, And remove the poison, that's making you die. And with self-defense, you can stand your ground, And protect what's yours, in this lawless land, And with decentralized power, we can take back control, And put an end, to this deadly toll. Outro: So be vigilant, my friends, in this fight, For our liberty, and our way of life, And together we'll stand, against this evil tide, And reclaim our freedom, with pride.

hornscatchy motifsa lush pop production employing a large ensemble multiple guitarsbassespianoslayered drumsplus a full section of stringsand woodwinds all doubling main lines for a dense wall of soundextensive overdubbing creates depthbluesy bends and growls over swaggering upright bass and crispsnare-driven drumspiano comps brisklybrass stabs punch insax riffs and band swap syncopated call-and-responseriding a tightdanceable groove built on potentwhile natural echo chamber reverb adds
