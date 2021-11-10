CDC Director Repeatedly Avoids Answering the Question Regarding the Vaccination Rate of CDC Employee

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11/05/2021 CDC director Rochelle Walensky repeatedly avoids answering the question regarding the vaccination rate of CDC employees at the Senate Health Committee hearing while being questioned why over 75% of CDC headquarter employees are still working remotely.