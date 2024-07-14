Let's Spend A Moment Of Thought & Prayer

In the aftermath of the assassination attempt on President Trump at his PA rally, we should also be thinking about the two other innocent victims and their families, one deceased and another seriously injured.

This certainly shall not diminish our shock and concern for what happened to President Trump in this attack, but we must also remember those others who fell in this vicious attack. They were at the event expecting to be home with their loved ones that evening.





