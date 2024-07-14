BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Let's Spend A Moment Of Thought & Prayer
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
101 followers
Follow
0
129 views • 9 months ago

In the aftermath of the assassination attempt on President Trump at his PA rally, we should also be thinking about the two other innocent victims and their families, one deceased and another seriously injured.

This certainly shall not diminish our shock and concern for what happened to President Trump in this attack, but we must also remember those others who fell in this vicious attack. They were at the event expecting to be home with their loved ones that evening.


Video Sourced From:

AFAA-TV

Closing Theme Music:

'In Honor' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between AFAA-TV or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


pce sun44.45

assassinationspresident trumpdonald trumpassassinationpennsylvaniaus electionus 2024 election
