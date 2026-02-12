© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com
Original Video Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-m-HM2hmVSM
Video Creator - https://www.youtube.com/@Campbellteaching
Dr. John Campbell Interview With Professor Colleen Aldous - Ivermectin Research For COVID-19
Discover groundbreaking evidence on ivermectin-based multidrug therapy for COVID-19 hypoxemia patients.
Dr. John Campbell interviews Professor Colleen Aldous on their new paper applying Bradford Hill criteria to prove causality.
Video Highlights
* Rapid oxygen recovery: Case series from US, Zimbabwe, and Nigeria show dramatic SpO2 improvements within hours of high-dose ivermectin protocols.
* Causal proof via Bradford Hill: Strong evidence for temporality, dose-response gradient, biological mechanisms like spike protein inhibition and zinc ionophore effects.
* Real-world impact: Reduced hospitalizations and mortality in early outpatient treatment, honoring Dr. Jackie Stone's legacy.