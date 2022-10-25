Autism - Made in America - A Film by Gary Null (Full Documentary)

Parents of autistic children have been told there is no connection to the ever growing childhood vaccine schedule, or even environmental or food chain toxins and their child's autism. But how true and accurate is that standard answer?
Gary Null explores the causes and solutions to the recent epidemic of autism in our children. In this film you will see children who have made an extraordinary recovery as they reconnect with the world around them.
For more information, please see:
http://www.AutismMadeInTheUSA.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.