Autism - Made in America - A Film by Gary Null (Full Documentary)
Deception By Omission
Published a month ago

Parents of autistic children have been told there is no connection to the ever growing childhood vaccine schedule, or even environmental or food chain toxins and their child's autism. But how true and accurate is that standard answer?

Gary Null explores the causes and solutions to the recent epidemic of autism in our children. In this film you will see children who have made an extraordinary recovery as they reconnect with the world around them.

For more information, please see:
http://www.AutismMadeInTheUSA.com

Keywords
vaccinesbig pharmafdaautismalternative treatmentshealth and medicinemoney and health

