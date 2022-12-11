Everything inside Elon Musk's 2nd ‘Twitter Files’ EXPLAINED

Glenn Beck
Dec 9, 2022
Elon Musk recently handed over to reporter Bari Weiss ANOTHER set of ‘Twitter Files.’ And they, once again, confirm what conservatives knew all along: The old Twitter — before Musk’s takeover — was wildly corrupt: ‘Teams of Twitter employees built blacklists, prevented disfavored tweets from trending, and actively limited the visibility of entire accounts, or even trending topics, all in secret, without informing users,’ Weiss reports. But that’s just the beginning. In this clip, Glenn explains everything inside the 2nd set of ‘Twitter Files.’
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLxVO521dl0
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.