Everything inside Elon Musk's 2nd ‘Twitter Files’ EXPLAINED
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Glenn Beck


Dec 9, 2022

Elon Musk recently handed over to reporter Bari Weiss ANOTHER set of ‘Twitter Files.’ And they, once again, confirm what conservatives knew all along: The old Twitter — before Musk’s takeover — was wildly corrupt: ‘Teams of Twitter employees built blacklists, prevented disfavored tweets from trending, and actively limited the visibility of entire accounts, or even trending topics, all in secret, without informing users,’ Weiss reports. But that’s just the beginning. In this clip, Glenn explains everything inside the 2nd set of ‘Twitter Files.’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLxVO521dl0

current eventstwitterglenn beckelon muskbari weisstwitter files2nd set

