Mike Davis: Denver Court Judge expected to remove President Trump from the ballot in Colorado.
Published 20 hours ago

Mike Davis: This Election Interference is Republic Ending


Mike Davis weighs in on the expected ruling today from Denver where judge Sarah Wallace will be deciding whether to remove President Trump from the ballot in Colorado.


