Blood Cells Need Sulfur? Why Blood Cells Flow? Why Take MSM Sulfur? Elliot Overton, CFMP www.EOnutrition.co.uk

More at www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthSulfate.html

Are we seeing Nation-Level nutrient deficiencies? The Big5: Sulfur (MSM), Magnesium, Iodine, Copper, Thiamin.

Support BRIGHTEON. Buy your supplements at www.BrighteonStore.com

Why supplementing with MSM (Methyl-Sulfonyl-Methane) is an excellent idea?

Water in our body is not just random (bulk water). The body organizes water and blood with electron charges. Blood cells with sulfated negative charges easily repel each other to flow by one another and not be sticky. Likewise, blood cells are repelled by the charge in blood vessels walls. This causes the blood to flow easily through our body. If they do not flow, they can potentially create a clot. Sulfur is vital for this process. MSM sulfur is an incredibly effective and safe supplement. More at www.RifeEnergyMedicine.com/MSMmiracle.html

"Sulfur is THE transport and delivery mineral. It is needed to make everything else you put into your body work more effectively and efficiently. Organic sulfur helps to usher all of the other minerals and nutrients into the cells that your body needs while playing an important role in eliminating all of the wastes that don’t belong there." ~ www.MountainWellbeing.com/importance-organic-sulfur/

MSM Safety at www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5372953/





