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Kay Griggs, personally connected to top military brass tells all, pedo, rape, ect. Short clip #1
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68 views • July 25, 2021
I posted a 8 hour interview with Kay Griggs. Here is a clip that will pretty much tell you what you want to know. Pedo sex parties "like a zoo". Blackmail. Grooming perverts for top positions so they are operating under a control structure from a very small group of people. This we already know. Here she names, names.
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