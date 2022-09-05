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At the end of the 2020 US election campaign, Facebook expert Anna Makanju
was tasked with labeling all negative messages about Joe Biden on Facebook as
Fake News. However, Anna Makanju was anything but a neutral person and was
herself involved in Biden's scandals.
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