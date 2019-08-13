Clean Energy Academy Live Call - Tuning Update and Black Box Analysis of WITTS QEG

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The Clean Energy Academy - Live Call #7 now available for non-members. This is the first public showing of a live call the Clean Energy Academy had in 2018. We wanted to give our viewers a hint about the behind-the-scenes research and development side of the QEG.
Part 1: James Robitaille gives a detailed tuning update for the builders/members.
Part 2: HopeGirl and Tivon present an in-depth analysis revealing what they believe is inside the WITTS QEG “black box.” For those who have followed this project over the years one question has had many engineers stumped around the QEG prototype completion. On Youtube there are a couple of videos put out by WITTS showing a finished self-running QEG prototype. These videos show the QEG set up with a black box that has a piece of paper hiding what’s inside of it. We believe we have discovered what components are in there and what their purpose is. We give a full explanation that sheds some light on this topic.
Live calls are held 2 times per month on Sunday and feature special guest speakers from various energy projects. Calls are for members of the Clean Energy Academy. You can join the academy by going here: https://qegfreeenergyacademy.com/join/
See more live calls here: https://fringeenergy.com/live-calls