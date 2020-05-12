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Meat Exports to China RISE 400% as US Production CUT 40%
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36 views • May 12, 2020
Because of federal rules, the meat packing industry has consolidated to a few giant producers, the biggest owned by China & other foreign countries. As shelves empty & prices rise in USA, China has taken a huge bite of our supply, up 400%. Starvation & famine have almost always been a political weapon, not natural disasters or overpopulation, as Alex de Waal shows in his book, Mass Starvation: The History and Future of Famine. It has now become the weapon of the Deep State Globalists in charge at the White House.
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