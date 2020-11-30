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▶️ EARN CRYPTO - The Best Crypto Monetized Social Platforms | EP#389
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16 views • November 30, 2020
This is a brief review of the 7 platforms I earn the most amount of cryptocurrency on. The most important things I look at are access to funds, decentralization, censorship-resistance, monetization, and having a great platform. Let’s dive in.
00:00 Intro
01:35 SoMee
08:42 LBRY
12:04 Hive
15:06 Publish0x
16:58 Read.Cash
20:03 Uptrennd
24:40 DTube
29:17 Bonus: Brave Browser
31:31 Outro
I wrote way too much so you can find the full blog breakdown of these on Publish0x: https://www.publish0x.com/at-scottcbusiness/earn-crypto-the-best-crypto-monetized-social-platforms-xmkppxv
While I use 40-50 platforms, these platforms are by far the best in terms of how much you can earn. While money isn’t everything, it’s definitely going to influence people’s decisions on what platforms to patronize. The 7 best platforms I’m using are SoMee, LBRY, Hive, Publish0x, Read.Cash, Uptrennd, and DTube. I also include Brave browser, while it’s not a social media platform, it’s a great way to earn some crypto very easily.
To keep things simple, I will be summarizing the platforms and how they rank against my criteria. In the future, I will do more thorough reviews and I will speak more to these in my comprehensive review coming soon. This is meant to be a teaser of that as well as focusing on the platforms that you’ll likely end up using in this space.
Where do you earn cryptocurrency? What’s your favorite blockchain social media platform? What is the most important criteria to you when prospecting these platforms? Let me know in the comments below and don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe as well!
00:00 Intro
01:35 SoMee
08:42 LBRY
12:04 Hive
15:06 Publish0x
16:58 Read.Cash
20:03 Uptrennd
24:40 DTube
29:17 Bonus: Brave Browser
31:31 Outro
I wrote way too much so you can find the full blog breakdown of these on Publish0x: https://www.publish0x.com/at-scottcbusiness/earn-crypto-the-best-crypto-monetized-social-platforms-xmkppxv
While I use 40-50 platforms, these platforms are by far the best in terms of how much you can earn. While money isn’t everything, it’s definitely going to influence people’s decisions on what platforms to patronize. The 7 best platforms I’m using are SoMee, LBRY, Hive, Publish0x, Read.Cash, Uptrennd, and DTube. I also include Brave browser, while it’s not a social media platform, it’s a great way to earn some crypto very easily.
To keep things simple, I will be summarizing the platforms and how they rank against my criteria. In the future, I will do more thorough reviews and I will speak more to these in my comprehensive review coming soon. This is meant to be a teaser of that as well as focusing on the platforms that you’ll likely end up using in this space.
Where do you earn cryptocurrency? What’s your favorite blockchain social media platform? What is the most important criteria to you when prospecting these platforms? Let me know in the comments below and don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe as well!
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