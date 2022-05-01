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Proof Texts... Do They Prove Anything? - Part 2
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36 views • May 01, 2022
Proof Texts... Do They Prove Anything? - Part 2
Here is part 2 of a video on proof texts and how they cannot deal with problem passages...
Are there any proof texts which you still have faith in, instead of the teachings of Jesus?
jesus, christ, christian, love, truth, christianity, gospel, obey, religion, jesuschrist, believe, faith, god
Here is part 2 of a video on proof texts and how they cannot deal with problem passages...
Are there any proof texts which you still have faith in, instead of the teachings of Jesus?
jesus, christ, christian, love, truth, christianity, gospel, obey, religion, jesuschrist, believe, faith, god
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