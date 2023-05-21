WE ARE READY RALLY - Coolangatta/Tweed Heads, Australia. 20 May 2023 - The Smits and Mr Rogers.

At the We Are Ready Rally in Coolangatta - Tweed Heads, Australia. 20th May, 2023.
On the imaginary line between the two imaginary, corrupt and illegitimate states of Queensland and New South Wales.
Lise and John Smit are Monica's Mum and Dad, founder of Reignite Democracy Australia. Here they talk about the Bilderberg Group. If you don't know who that is, look it up. Their recent meeting in Portugal had to be moved, apparently they're not very popular.
Gareth Rogers is a lawyer guy from https://reignitelegal.com.au/
Re-ignite Legal has helped of people, and has a 98% success rate. Not bad, not bad t'all.
Next up....Billy Bay
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
