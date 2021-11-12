BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT TELLS WHO DIRECTOR "PEOPLE ARE DYING" AFTER COVID SHOTS

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A video shot from a cell phone has surfaced of what appears to be an impromptu meeting between Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Tedros Adhanom, the director of the World Health Organization, during the recent G20 Summit in Rome.
Present along with Bolsonaro was Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, and a translator who translated from Portuguese to English, as President Bolsonaro is asking his questions to Tedros Adhanom in Portuguese, while Adhanom replies in English.
The audio is difficult to hear, but someone has made a 2 minute clip with English subtitles, which we have uploaded to our Bitchute and Rumble channels.
In the clip, President Bolsonaro is complaining to Tedros Adhanom that the lock downs have destroyed the economy and that people are having a hard time feeding themselves.
Tedros Adhanom replied that he didn't think we needed more lockdowns.
President Bolsonaro then asked Adhanom if the WHO was going to mandate vaccine passports, to which Adhanom replied "not now," because there were still many countries with a low vaccination rate, and to implement vaccine passports would amount to "discrimination."
Next, President Bolsonaro asked why so many people who are fully vaccinated in his country are still getting COVID-19.
Tedros Adhanom gave the official response, which is that the vaccines are not even designed to stop transmission, but to prevent serious illness and death.
This well-known fact alone should be reason enough to stop mandating the shots, but the health authorities around the world along with the pharma-controlled corporate media continue lying to the public and stating that people just get the shots to stop transmission.
But they were never designed to do that!
As to the claim that they reduce death, President Bolsonaro stated: "In Brazil, many who got the second dose are dying."
Tedros Adhanom admitted that this can happen, and blamed it on "comorbidities and underlying conditions."
President Bolsonaro then said something very revealing, if we are to trust the English transcription, and that is that he was lamenting the fact that these shots were being given to children, but that he was powerless to stop them, because governors and mayors have more power than him to mandate the shots to children, due to "a decision of the judicial power."
If this is an accurate translation, then I think we are seeing a pattern here where executive branches of government are being over-ridden by the judiciary in trying to stop vaccine mandates, as that is exactly what is happening here in the U.S. where some governors are trying to stop the mandates, but the courts are over-ruling them.
Article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/brazilian-president-tells-who-director-people-are-dying-after-covid-shots-pleads-with-who-to-publicly-not-recommend-it-for-children/