Silent War Ep. 6149: Hostile Takeover: Whites Need Not Apply. Many Children Hospitalized.

In this episode of The Silent War:Not kidding. I don't think this work is safe anymore.T-Mobile Is Erasing Links to news Articles if You Send Them by Text MessageLos Angeles Public Schools Cancelled Their Vaccine Mandate After 30,000 Kids Were Not Complying.FDIC Chair Resigns, Warns Democrats Launching ‘Hostile Takeover’.It’s Official: California is Now a Universal Vote-by-Mail State – Makes It Easier for Democrats to Steal Elections.Whites Need Not Apply: Non-White New Yorkers to Receive Priority For Scarce Monoclonal Antibody Treatment.Dr. Fauci: “If you Look at the Children That Are Hospitalized, Many of Them are Hospitalized WITH Covid, as Opposed to BECAUSE of Covid”.Discrimination'.All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat