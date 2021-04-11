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Λίγο πριν τον Γ’ Παγκόσμιο πόλεμο ...
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21 views • April 11, 2021
Απόσπασμα από την ΙΕ’ Πνευματική Σύναξη Διαλόγου με τον Μητροπολίτη Μόρφου Νεόφυτο, η οποία πραγματοποιήθηκε την 7η Απριλίου 2021 στο ιερό παρεκκλήσιο του Αγίου Νικηφόρου του Λεπρού της κοινότητας Περιστερώνας της μητροπολιτικής περιφέρειας Μόρφου.
Πηγή: “Rum Orthodox”
Πηγή: “Rum Orthodox”
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