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Maxim Defense PDX AR pistol field strip and reassembly
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351 views • August 28, 2021
Simple field strip and assembly of the Maxim Defense PDX chambered in 7.62x39. Field stripping is firearms terminology for the act of disassembling a firearm to the greatest possible extent without the usage of any extra tools. I do not consider totally breaking down the bolt a "field strip".
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