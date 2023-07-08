https://gettr.com/post/p2lkh2f9d4f
7/8/2023 【Nicole on War Room with @stevebannon】Nicole: Mr. Miles Guo is the most important witness, and he is willing to testify before Congress about the CCP’s weaponization of the U.S. judicial system.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
7/8/2023 【妮可做客班农战斗室】妮可: 郭文贵先生是最重要的证人，他愿意到美国国会作证揭露中共是如何将美国司法系统武器化的！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
