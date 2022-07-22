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Paul Preached Against Ministers Supporting Themselves with Paid Jobs
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30 views • July 22, 2022

Check out this channel if you are interested to find out more about Jesus: https://bit.ly/33WgS1d

Who serves as a soldier at his own expense? Who plants a vineyard without eating any of its fruit? Or who tends a flock without getting some of the milk?

8 Do I say these things on human authority? Does not the Law say the same? 9 For it is written in the Law of Moses, “You shall not muzzle an ox when it treads out the grain.” Is it for oxen that God is concerned? 10 Does he not certainly speak for our sake? It was written for our sake, because the plow man should plow in hope and the thresher thresh in hope of sharing in the crop. 11 If we have sown spiritual things among you, is it too much if we reap material things from you? 1 Corinthians 9:7-11


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