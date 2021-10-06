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The Catholic Church Built Western Civilization | Duke Pesta and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3404/the-catholic-church-built-western-civilization-duke-pesta-and-stefan-molyneux
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What was the role of the Catholic Church in building Western Civilization? While the typical mainstream narrative depicts the church as hostile to science and philosophy, it appears that once again the truth about history has been stolen from us. Dr. Duke Pesta joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the unspoken truth about the impact of the Catholic church on scientific inquiry, philosophy and Western Civilization overall.

Dr. Duke Pesta is a tenured university professor, author and the Academic Director of FreedomProject Academy, a Live Online School offering individual classes and complete curricula for students in Kindergarten through High School. For more from Dr. Duke and the FreedomProject Academy, please go to: https://www.fpeusa.org

"How the Catholic Church Built Western Civilization" by Tom Woods is highly recommended for a deep exploration of this subject: http://www.fdrurl.com/Church-Built-Civilization

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

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