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Louisiana Rep Senator John Kennedy Thanks Biden For Sending 500 Million Doses of Vaccines Worldwide
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91 views • June 11, 2021
Louisiana Rep Senator John Kennedy Thanks Biden For Sending 500 Million Doses of Vaccines Worldwide
Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvOWstpGmww&;
Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvOWstpGmww&;
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