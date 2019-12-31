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Pharmaceutical Company Whistleblower And Filmmaker Interview In-Studio With Alex Jones
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48 views • December 31, 2019
This is from around May 1st 2006 --- Uploaded on December 30 2019
Alex is joined in-studio by Robert Manciero and Gwen Olsen to discuss the exponential increase in the use of psychotropic drugs and how a big pharma Soma State is being forced upon us turning our children into zombies as we enter into a Brave New World.
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of December 30 2019 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
Alex is joined in-studio by Robert Manciero and Gwen Olsen to discuss the exponential increase in the use of psychotropic drugs and how a big pharma Soma State is being forced upon us turning our children into zombies as we enter into a Brave New World.
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of December 30 2019 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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