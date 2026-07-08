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What Erdogan & Putin Know That NATO Doesn’t: President Trump’s Ankara Move
* He Almost Didn’t Go
* Why DJT Snubbed NATO For Erdogan
* DJT In Turkey
* Europe Walks Into The Corner
* The Phone Call & Russia
Promethean Updates (8 July 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7cg1ac-he-almost-didnt-go-why-trump-snubbed-nato-for-erdogan.html